$0.13 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,221,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

