-$0.21 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SRNE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 2,665,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,634. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

