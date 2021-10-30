$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 262,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $880.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

