$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 356,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,623. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Rambus has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 165,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

