$0.33 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.20. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.38. 58,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,350. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.38.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

