$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

