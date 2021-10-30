$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 24,463,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.