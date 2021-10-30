$0.46 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.55. Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 3,176,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,495. The stock has a market cap of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Agenus by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 22.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

