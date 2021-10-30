-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
Shares of ONCR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. 48,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,267. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
