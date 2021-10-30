$1.02 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,464. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.