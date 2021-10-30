-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.78) and the highest is ($0.73). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.