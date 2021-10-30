$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 721,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,545. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

