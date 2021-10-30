1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 9,076 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $4,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

