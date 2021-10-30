$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 2,262,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

