$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 4,402,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

