$10.79 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $10.97 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $8.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.46 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $71.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,542. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

