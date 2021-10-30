10,156 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 173.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 502,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 78.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Li Auto by 3,049.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,965 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Li Auto by 1,719.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

