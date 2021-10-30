$106.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $106.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $399.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $421.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,273.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,267.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,438.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $450.41 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

