10,900 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 586.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

