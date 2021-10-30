$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $110.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

