1,186 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

