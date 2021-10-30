13,008 Shares in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SCVX by 50.5% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of SCVX by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SCVX by 5,020.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 122,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCVX opened at $9.98 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

