$14.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $14.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the highest is $16.83 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $63.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $70.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

