$141.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $141.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the highest is $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $601.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

