$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 1,459,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,547. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.