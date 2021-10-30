1,825 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

