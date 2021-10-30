1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Cap of $34.06 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and approximately $53,113.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00128254 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,235,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

