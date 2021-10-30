1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

