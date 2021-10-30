1st Source Co. (SRCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

SRCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

