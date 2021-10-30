$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $13.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of WRLD traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

