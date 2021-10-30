$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

CommScope stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 3,302,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.