$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $92.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

