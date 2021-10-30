213,396 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

