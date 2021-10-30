2,151 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BEAM stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $138.52.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
