$22.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $24.70 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $86.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 30,255,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.