22,500 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Purchased by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

