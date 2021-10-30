$23.66 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce sales of $23.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

