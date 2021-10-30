279,796 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

