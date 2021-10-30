$3.90 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.06. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

SBNY traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $297.82. 689,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,996. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

