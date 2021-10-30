325,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,437,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,438,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

