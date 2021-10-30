$376.41 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce sales of $376.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

