$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report $410.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.09 million to $536.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,390,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,771,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

