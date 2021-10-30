$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $54.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $184.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $192.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $329.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 1,009,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,076. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.22. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

