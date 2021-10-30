6,050 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,684,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.71 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

