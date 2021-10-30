651,366 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 651,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,540,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.