71,332 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

