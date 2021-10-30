743,386 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 743,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 7.43% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $11,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.75 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

