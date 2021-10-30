$84.96 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post sales of $84.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

