$850.20 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $850.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $857.80 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,954. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

