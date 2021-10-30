89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

